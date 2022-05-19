tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Analog Devices Exceeds Q2 Expectations, but Stock Slips 2.4%

Semiconductor company Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) has reported stronger-than-expected results for the second quarter ended April 30, 2022.

Despite the upbeat results, shares of the company declined 2.4% to close at $159.92 on Wednesday.

Revenue & Earnings

Analog Devices reported revenues of $2.97 billion at the end of the quarter, up 79% from the same quarter last year. Further, the figure topped the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. The growth in revenues can be attributed to the 54% and 145% year-over-year rise witnessed in industrial and automotive revenues, respectively.

Earnings per share (EPS) in the quarter stood at $2.40, up 56% from the year-ago quarter. Further, the figure topped the consensus estimate of $2.10 per share.

Other Operating Metrics

The company’s core margins improved with the adjusted gross margin rising from 70.9% in the previous year to 74.2%. Further, its adjusted operating margin increased from 41.7% to 50.3%.

Meanwhile, the net cash provided by operating activities witnessed a rise of 65.9% from the year-ago quarter to $1.2 billion.

Outlook

For the third quarter, the company forecasts revenues of $3.05 billion. Further, it anticipates earnings of $1.55 per share.

Management’s Take

The CEO of Analog Devices, Vincent Roche, said, “ADI delivered its fifth consecutive quarter of record revenue, illustrating the unprecedented demand for our technologies and our ability to increase output in a challenging supply backdrop. Top line strength combined with successful synergy execution enabled adjusted gross margin, operating margin and EPS to achieve new highs.”

Stock Rating

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on seven Buys and two Holds. ADI’s average price target of $197.13 implies upside potential of 23.3% from current levels. Shares have gained 4.4% over the past year.

Conclusion

Despite the prevalent uncertainties plaguing the semiconductor industry, Analog Devices’ strong results and solid guidance make its growth prospects look attractive.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Why Walmart Stock Fell 11.4% after Reporting Earnings
Argo Blockchain’s Q1 Revenues Improve on Higher Hash Rate
Plug Power Bags Largest Electrolyzer Installation Order in the World