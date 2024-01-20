Analog Devices Announces Upcoming Board Member Departures

Analog Devices (ADI) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

Dr. Anantha P. Chandrakasan and Mr. Kenton J. Sicchitano have informed Analog Devices, Inc.’s Board of Directors of their decision not to seek re-election at the upcoming 2024 Annual Meeting on March 13, 2024. Their decisions were not due to any disagreements with the company’s operations, policies, or practices. Both will serve as directors until the meeting, with Dr. Chandrakasan on the Audit and Corporate Development Committees and Mr. Sicchitano on the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

