AMZN Stock Gains, IRBT Falls as EU Investigates $1.7B Deal

Shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) took a tumble, while Amazon shares (NASDAQ:AMZN) jumped. This can be attributed to reports that the European Union plans to launch a comprehensive investigation into Amazon’s proposed $1.7 billion acquisition of the Roomba vacuum manufacturer. According to a Reuters report, sources indicate that Amazon is not expected to propose any remedies during the EU antitrust regulator’s preliminary examination of the deal.

This development comes on the heels of iRobot’s stock soaring 21% on Friday after the UK’s antitrust regulator greenlit the transaction.

A look at today’s price action demonstrates the level of impact today’s news had on both stocks. While AMZN gained almost 3%, IRBT plunged more than 9% at the time of writing.

