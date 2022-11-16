Amazon Plans $2.6B Investment in Spain; Expands Peloton Collaboration in Europe

Global e-Commerce behemoth Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) cloud computing vertical Amazon Web Services (AWS) is planning to set up an infrastructure region in Spain for $2.6 billion over the next 10 years.

The plan is expected to create nearly 1,300 jobs in the country while also boosting its GDP by nearly $1.8 billion. This will be AWS’ eighth infrastructure region in Europe.

Separately, Amazon is expanding its collaboration with peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) and now the latter’s products will be available on Amazon in the U.K. and Germany. The development further expands Peloton’s distribution channels in these countries.

Amazon is also making deeper inroads into the healthcare space and has opened Amazon clinic, a new virtual health service.

Read full Disclosure