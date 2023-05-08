Amazon Originals May Hit Other Platforms Soon

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend CalculatorDividend Returns Comparison
ETFs
ETF CenterETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksCareersContact UsWebinar Center
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Webinar Center
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Amazon Originals May Hit Other Platforms Soon

Once upon a time, the goal of almost every television show was “syndication,” in which it reached enough episodes and was sufficiently popular that other networks would buy it for airtime at odd hours. This is why you can watch, say, “Friends” on TBS in the afternoon. But what if a streaming service tried to do as much with its original content? That’s what Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is looking into now, and it’s farther along than you might think.

Back in 2022, Amazon bought MGM—the entire studio and its library—for $8.5 billion. That left Amazon with a lot of content on its hands. Throw in Amazon’s plans to drop $1 billion on films for theatrical release, and that means there will be plenty more content available in the coming months. Just for starters—barring any further development—the library involved would include around 4,000 movies and 17,000 television show episodes.

Amazon managed to post solid wins for the first quarter, as detailed by its earnings report, but the near-term future for the massive conglomerate didn’t exactly look bright. This move, however, might turn that around. With so many streaming services out there looking for content to distinguish themselves from the other outlets and spending to develop new content tightening, going back to the well of catalog titles might be just the way to go. Amazon’s already been moving some originals to Freevee, so other outlets getting in makes some sense.

Amazon stock is still considered a Strong Buy by analyst consensus, thanks to a whopping 36 Buy ratings to just one Hold. With an average price target of $135.94 per share, it also offers 28.56% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AMZN

Shopify Makes a Comeback after Earnings Report
Market NewsShopify Makes a Comeback after Earnings Report
3d ago
AMZN
SHOP
5 Best Growth Stocks to Invest in Now, According to Analysts – May 2023
SQ
AMZN
What Wall Street is saying about Apple ahead of earnings
AAPL
AMZN
More AMZN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMZN

Shopify Makes a Comeback after Earnings Report
Market NewsShopify Makes a Comeback after Earnings Report
3d ago
AMZN
SHOP
5 Best Growth Stocks to Invest in Now, According to Analysts – May 2023
Stock Analysis & Ideas5 Best Growth Stocks to Invest in Now, According to Analysts – May 2023
3d ago
SQ
AMZN
What Wall Street is saying about Apple ahead of earnings
The FlyWhat Wall Street is saying about Apple ahead of earnings
4d ago
AAPL
AMZN
More AMZN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >