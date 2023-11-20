Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Aims to Train Millions in AI

Even as the drama at OpenAI unfolds, the AI race may just be beginning. eCommerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) plans to train millions of workers in AI skills as major tech companies battle for talent, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The company is introducing a program dubbed “AI Ready” to train at least two million workers by 2025. The program aims to impart basic to advanced skills in the use of generative AI amid a broader industry push to train workers in the use of the technology.

The program consists of eight free-to-access online courses on Amazon’s learning website and is available to non-Amazon employees as well. With continuous advances in AI, the use cases for the technology are expected to rapidly evolve, necessitating the adoption of new skills for employees.

While other tech giants have focused on large language models and next-gen chatbots in AI, Amazon has so far focused on the technology’s impact on its cloud-computing vertical. The company recently agreed to invest billions in AI startup Anthropic, and its CEO, Andy Jassy, expects a major boost in Amazon’s AWS revenue over the coming years.

Meanwhile, over 500 workers at OpenAI have threatened to quit if the company’s Board doesn’t resign and Sam Altman isn’t brought back as CEO. OpenAI has about 770 workers, and interestingly, the letter supporting Altman’s return was also signed by Chief Scientist Ilya Sutskever, who had earlier voted in favor of Altman’s ouster.

Further, in the letter, employees have threatened to jump ship and join Altman and former OpenAI President Greg Brockman at Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Microsoft, which has poured nearly $13 billion into OpenAI, was quick to swoop in and hire Altman and Brockman on Sunday.

Is Amazon Stock Expected to Go Up?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on Amazon. Following a nearly 58% surge in the company’s shares over the past year, the average AMZN price target of $175.51 implies a 20.2% potential upside.

