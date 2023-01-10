Amazon is Causing Shopify Some Trouble

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Amazon is Causing Shopify Some Trouble

Back during the pandemic, e-commerce site builder Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) distinguished itself as the weapon of choice to keep brick-and-mortar stores from shutting down completely. However, there are signs that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) may plan to take over that market itself, causing Shopify shares to slip in Tuesday’s trading.

The idea that’s likely unsettling Shopify investors is Amazon’s “Buy with Prime” concept, a tool that gives stores access to a range of Amazon tools despite not directly selling on Amazon. Formerly, Buy with Prime was available by invitation only, which kept the pool of potential competition comparatively thin.

However, now, Amazon plans to roll out the service to more businesses. That’s likely to put Shopify on the back foot. Buy with Prime includes, among other things, access to payments and delivery mechanisms that will improve the businesses’ competitive capability while also giving Amazon a piece of their action.

Shopify was already losing ground. Particularly unsettlingly, it was losing ground going into the holiday shopping season. Amazon stepping in directly on its turf and offering businesses a better deal will only compound Shopify’s problems. Buy with Prime users are already seeing increased sales—an average of 25%, based on Amazon’s own data—that’s going to provide a strong reason to make the move over to Amazon’s services.

While both Amazon and Shopify are down on a year-to-year basis, Amazon makes itself look like a much better prospect. Analyst consensus calls Amazon a Strong Buy, while Shopify is merely a Moderate Buy. Thanks to an average price target of $137.50, Amazon stock enjoys 53% upside potential. Meanwhile, Shopify stock’s average price target of $41.11 gives it 12.63% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AMZN

How Will Mass Layoffs Affect Salesforce and Amazon?
Stock Analysis & IdeasHow Will Mass Layoffs Affect Salesforce and Amazon?
1h ago
CRM
AMZN
Amazon Lays Out a Contradictory Path
AMZN
5 Attractive Stocks Analysts Are Praising
LUV
AMZN
More AMZN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMZN

How Will Mass Layoffs Affect Salesforce and Amazon?
Stock Analysis & IdeasHow Will Mass Layoffs Affect Salesforce and Amazon?
1h ago
CRM
AMZN
Amazon Lays Out a Contradictory Path
Market NewsAmazon Lays Out a Contradictory Path
3h ago
AMZN
5 Attractive Stocks Analysts Are Praising
Stock Analysis & Ideas5 Attractive Stocks Analysts Are Praising
22h ago
LUV
AMZN
More AMZN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >