Is It Time to Shop for Shopify Stock? (NYSE:SHOP)

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Is It Time to Shop for Shopify Stock? (NYSE:SHOP)

Story Highlights

Shopify stock has reverted from its all-time low, seen in October 2022. The upward trajectory has begun. Its current valuation offers an attractive entry point based on a promising future for the company.

COVID-19 beneficiary Shopify (TSE:SHOP) (NYSE:SHOP) had totally gone out of favor in 2022. The ongoing macroeconomic environment has hit the consumer discretionary spending space hard. It comes as no surprise then that the e-commerce and online retail giant Shopify has suffered tremendously. However, given the cheap valuation, strong growth potential based on gross merchandise value (GMV) trends, as well as the expected return to profitability from the upselling of the new products, I believe the time is right to acquire Shopify stock.

Based in Canada, Shopify operates a cloud-based e-commerce platform helping small and medium-sized businesses. Its software-as-a-service (SaaS) business offers tools to merchants to enable them to sell their goods and services online across all sales channels.

Shopify was among the biggest beneficiaries of COVID-19 lockdowns that triggered stupendous growth for the stock. The stock touched its all-time high of $176.29 in November 2021. Currently, it is trading under $35.

Interestingly, hedge funds are making the most of the stock. According to TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool, SHOP stock has a very positive signal from hedge fund managers, who added 8.9 million shares during the last quarter.

Graphical user interface, chart, application, bar chart Description automatically generated

Catherine Wood’s ARK Investment Management LLC bought $400 million worth of Shopify shares last quarter, reaffirming ARK’s bullish stance on the stock.

Let’s take a deeper look at Shopify to evaluate if it’s the right time to buy the stock.

Favorable Sales Trend Despite Challenging Environment

On November 29, Shopify disclosed that its merchants witnessed a record Black Friday Cyber Monday (BFCM) weekend, registering 19% year-over-year growth in merchant sales to $7.5 billion globally. However, it was lower than the 23% growth seen last year, which was aided by the COVID-19 situation.

Further, merchants powered by Shopify reported 18% year-over-year growth in the number of customers to 52 million. Further, standalone Black Friday GMV saw 17% year-over-year growth to nearly $3.4 billion. The current numbers still beat the street’s expectations and came as a relief alleviating concerns over weak consumer spending.

In addition, spending data showed that global consumers on the Shopify platform, on average, spent $102.10 ($104.80 on a constant currency basis) per order through the BFCM weekend. This is higher than the average of $100.70 spent per order in the prior-year period.

Shopify’s Upbeat Q3 Results

On October 27, the company reported upbeat Q3 results that beat both earnings and revenues expectations. Its adjusted loss of $0.02 per share beat analysts’ estimates of a $0.07 per-share loss. Total revenues jumped 22% year-over-year to $1.4 billion. The growth was led by an 11% growth registered in GMV to $46.2 billion.

Laying out the outlook, the company management stated, “GMV growth will continue to outperform the broader U.S. retail market in the fourth quarter aided by our omnichannel capabilities.”

During the earnings presentation, the company highlighted that “2022 is an investment year for Shopify”. The company gave out positive updates from its Shopify POS Go, its latest innovative hardware, which is an all-in-one mobile point-of-sale (POS) device. It helps merchants to scan barcodes, accept tap, chip, and swipe payments, and use Shopify POS entirely from a single handheld device.

Markedly, operating expense growth is expected to sequentially decelerate beginning from the next quarter, thereby aiding margin growth.

Shopify’s Strong Pricing Advantage

It’s important to note that Shopify has a strong pricing advantage. Its lower pricing compared to its peers makes it a more attractive proposition for more subscription growth in the future.

SHOP’s management is not planning to hike its pricing in a recessionary environment. However, its competitors have made increases in their pricing. That leaves comfortable headroom for Shopify to increase its pricing.

All in all, the take rate or the commission fee charged by Shopify could increase comfortably, leading to higher growth and profitability over the coming years.

Having said that, the company is still not profitable. However, it’s likely only a matter of time, and some pricing increases can make the company turn to profitability soon.

Is Shopify Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts are cautiously optimistic about the stock. Shopify stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 10 Buys, 12 Holds, and one Sell. Shopify’s average price forecast of $40.89 implies 13.11% upside potential.

Graphical user interface Description automatically generated with medium confidence

In terms of valuation, Shopify looks extremely cheap. Currently, it’s trading at an attractive price-to-sales ratio of 8.7x. The current valuation reflects a huge 71% discount from its five-year average of 30x, presenting a great buying opportunity given the accelerated growth potential in the coming years coupled with margin expansion expectations.

Concluding Thoughts: Shopify Looks Attractive

Shopify has been one of the market leaders in the digital commerce space. It continues to add new customers, adding attractive features to its product portfolio, like POS & Shopify Markets. The stock has recovered from its all-time low of $23.63 seen in October 2022, driven by positive Q3 results. Despite the rally, there is still enough room for growth as the company looks on track to return to profitability next year.

Given the attractive risk-to-reward potential, I believe the current SHOP stock price offer an attractive entry point for investors.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on SHOP

5 Cheap Stocks Trading at Massive Discounts
Stock Analysis & Ideas5 Cheap Stocks Trading at Massive Discounts
10h ago
W
FTCH
PYPL, SHOP, or ROKU: Which Growth Stock is Worth Buying on the Dip?
PYPL
ROKU
Nogin names Bonham-Carter as Chief Revenue Officer
NOGN
SHOP
More SHOP Latest News >

More News & Analysis on SHOP

5 Cheap Stocks Trading at Massive Discounts
Stock Analysis & Ideas5 Cheap Stocks Trading at Massive Discounts
10h ago
W
FTCH
PYPL, SHOP, or ROKU: Which Growth Stock is Worth Buying on the Dip?
Stock Analysis & IdeasPYPL, SHOP, or ROKU: Which Growth Stock is Worth Buying on the Dip?
8d ago
PYPL
ROKU
Nogin names Bonham-Carter as Chief Revenue Officer
The FlyNogin names Bonham-Carter as Chief Revenue Officer
9d ago
NOGN
SHOP
More SHOP Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >