tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Amazon Delivers a Mixed Bag in Q2, Shares Pop 13%

Story Highlights

Amazon’s stock price increased by 13% in extended trading hours after the company delivered mixed second-quarter results and issued rosy guidance for Q3 2022.

Amazon (AMZN) delivered mixed results for the second quarter, which ended on June 30, 2022. The e-commerce giant posted revenue that beat consensus estimates. However, earnings missed the same. Following the Q2 results, AMZN shares rose more than 13% in extended trading hours.

Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Net revenue in the quarter increased 7% to $121.2 billion compared to the year-ago quarter. The figure beat consensus estimates of $119.18 billion. Amazon Web Services’ revenue increased to $19.74 billion from $14.81 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Amazon posted a loss per share of $0.20 compared to earnings per share of $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. The figure missed the expected earnings per share of $0.12. The loss came as the company had to contend with inflationary pressures in the quarter that triggered a rise in costs. The cost of sales increased to $66.42 billion from $64.18 billion in the year-ago quarter. 

Other Key Metrics

Operating income in the quarter declined to $3.3 billion compared to $7.7 billion in the year-ago quarter. Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash increased to $36.6 billion from $34.16 billion in the year-ago period. 

Interestingly, Prime Members purchased more than 300 million items during the Prime Day event. It was the biggest Prime Day event for Amazon’s selling partners, going by the purchase of 100,000 items per minute.

Rosy Q3 2022 Guidance

Amazon expects Q3 2022 net sales to be between $125 billion and $130 billion, representing 13% to 17% growth compared to the year-ago quarter. The company also projects a 3.9% unfavorable impact from foreign exchange rates. Operating income is expected to be between $0 and $3.5 billion, compared to $4.9 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Management’s Commentary

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Andy Jassy said, “We’re also seeing revenue accelerate as we continue to make Prime even better for members, both investing in faster shipping speeds, and adding unique benefits such as free delivery from Grubhub for a year, exclusive access to NFL Thursday Night Football games starting September 15, and releasing the highly anticipated series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on September 2.”

Wall Street is Bullish on Amazon

The Street is bullish about Amazon stock, with a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 34 Buys and one Hold. The average Amazon price target of $171.67 implies 40.4% upside potential from current levels.

Website Traffic Shows Mixed Trends

TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into Amazon’s performance this quarter.

According to the tool, the Amazon website recorded a slight decline of 0.37% in global visits to 836.5 million in June 2022 compared to the previous month of May. However, year-to-date, Amazon website traffic increased by 1.86%, compared to the same period last year.

Learn how Website Traffic can help you research your favorite stocks.

Key Takeaway for Investors

Amazon’s Q2 revenue growth and strong guidance for Q3 2022 are reassuring as they come amid growing inflationary pressures. However, it is the rate of earnings decline that should be a point of concern.

Read the full Disclosure.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AMZN

Stock Analysis & IdeasLast Minute Thought: Buy or Sell Amazon Stock Before Earnings?
14h ago
AMZN
Amazon’s Ad & Cloud Segments Could Be the Silver Lining in Q2, Says Analyst
AMZN
Amazon Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters
AMZN
More AMZN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMZN

Stock Analysis & IdeasLast Minute Thought: Buy or Sell Amazon Stock Before Earnings?
14h ago
AMZN
Stock Analysis & IdeasAmazon’s Ad & Cloud Segments Could Be the Silver Lining in Q2, Says Analyst
1d ago
AMZN
Stock Analysis & IdeasAmazon Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters
3d ago
AMZN
More AMZN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Star Analyst Mark Palmer Takes You Inside the Crypto Space
COIN
Apple Q3 Results Top Estimates; Declares Dividend
AAPL
Facebook Will No Longer Pay American News Publishers
META
Investors Celebrate Hershey’s Excellent Q2 Performance, Raised 2022 Guidance
HSY
Intel Drops 8% on Disappointing Q2 Results
INTC
Why Did Comcast Shares Drop 8.5% Despite Q2 Beat?
Mastercard Posts Upbeat Q2 Results as Cross-Border Spending Increases
MA
Pfizer Posts Q2 Beat; Bottom-Line Surges 92%
PFE
Here’s Why Shell Stock Inched up in Thursday’s Pre-Market Trade
SHEL
More Market News >