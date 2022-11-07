Amazon and Rivian Take Strides Towards Reaching 100,000 EVs by 2030

Online delivery giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is gearing up for the holiday season with its delivery fleet from Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN).

Amazon now has over 1,000 Rivian vehicles making deliveries in over 100 cities across the U.S. Further, since its rollout in July, the zero-emissions vehicles have already delivered over five million packages in the country.

Amazon is now expanding these deliveries to newer cities as the two companies take strides toward having 100,000 such vehicles on the road by 2030.

Moreover, Amazon is aiming to be net-zero carbon by 2040 and is planning to invest more than €1 billion in the next five years in Europe to electrify and decarbonize its network in the region.

Read full Disclosure