Alvotech & STADA Launch Hukyndra in Countries Across Europe

Biosimilar products provider Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) and STADA are expanding their adalimumab (Hukyndra) formulation in multiple countries across Europe.

Under a strategic partnership, Alvotech is providing adalimumab autoinjectors and pre-filled syringes to STADA. The latter is supporting product launches in individual countries with educational materials as well as patient support programs.

The product is the first launch by Alovotech under the exclusive strategic partnership.

Analysts, in the meantime, have a Hold consensus rating on the stock alongside an average price target of $9.

Read full Disclosure