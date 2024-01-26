Altice USA Issues Senior Notes in Private Placement

Altice Usa (ATUS) has released an update to notify the public and investors about an entry into a material definitive agreement.

On January 25, 2024, CSC Holdings, LLC, a subsidiary of Altice USA, Inc., issued $2,050.0 million of 11.750% senior guaranteed notes due in 2029 through a private placement. These notes, which are unsecured and guaranteed by specified guarantors, will accrue interest semi-annually and can be optionally redeemed by the issuer under certain conditions and prices before and after January 31, 2026. The proceeds from the offering will be used to refinance existing term loans and pay associated fees, with additional funds drawn from a revolving credit facility to refinance other senior notes.

