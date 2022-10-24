Alpine Immune Sciences Stock (NASDAQ:ALPN) Falls after Patient Death

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) are down to start today’s trading session after a patient in its cancer study died. Therefore, the company has ended enrollment in its trials for davoceticept. This is the second death from Alpine’s NEON-2 study, which can be attributed to cardiogenic shock.

As a result of these developments, the company plans to shift its main focus to ALPN-303 and ALPN-101. The former is a candidate for multiple autoantibody-related inflammatory diseases, while the latter is for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

Is ALPN a Good Stock to Buy?

ALPN stock has had only one analyst cover it in the past three months. Joseph Pantginis of H.C. Wainwright has a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $21 per share, implying 294% upside potential.

