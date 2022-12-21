tiprankstipranks
Market News

Alphabet’s YouTube Could Bag Rights to NFL Sunday Ticket

Alphabet’s (GOOGL) YouTube could be in talks with the National Football League (NFL) for exclusive rights to the NFL Sunday ticket, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The report stated that the agreement could be reached as early as today, after a meeting between NFL owners who approve the rights deals.

While the WSJ report did not specify the terms of the deal, according to another New York Times report, YouTube is likely to pay $2.5 billion every year to the NFL. This would be $1 billion more than AT&T’s (T) DirecTV which has had the exclusive rights for the past few years.

According to the NYT report, the NFL “could receive additional payments based on the number of YouTube subscribers that Google is able to add, as well as other performance benchmarks.”

It has been widely expected by Wall Street analysts that Apple (AAPL) could win the bid for the NFL Sunday package.

Wall Street analysts are bullish about GOOGL stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on a unanimous 29 Buys.

Disclaimer

