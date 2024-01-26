Aligos Therapeutics Launches Voluntary Option Exchange Program

Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS) has released an update.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. announced a one-time voluntary option exchange program for certain employees and board members, allowing them to exchange outstanding options for new options with potentially different terms. The program, still pending approval, will be detailed in a Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO, and will be available to U.S. and Swiss employees and directors with options that meet specific criteria, including exercise prices of at least $2.10. The program’s commencement and specific terms will be communicated to eligible participants, who are advised to carefully review the materials related to the exchange. The future statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and the company will not update the information unless legally required.

