Alibaba’s (NYSE:BABA) Jack Ma Resurfaces, Post-Announcement about European Expansion

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Alibaba’s (NYSE:BABA) Jack Ma Resurfaces, Post-Announcement about European Expansion

Story Highlights

After announcing its European expansion, Alibaba is again in focus after Jack Ma attended a company event in a rare public appearance.

Coming as a surprise, Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) co-founder Jack Ma attended the company’s co-organized event, the Global Mathematics Competition, on Saturday, June 17. This marks as one of the few appearances by the billionaire after he stopped appearing publicly, post criticizing the Chinese regulators in 2020.

At the event held by its in-house research arm, Ma spoke about the “understanding of mathematics” with participants in the competition that he had initiated five years ago. He has been returning to China more frequently after undertaking multiple professorships at global universities.

In a similar series of events, Alibaba announced the company’s reorganization into six separate units in March, after which Jack Ma made a sudden appearance at a Hangzhou school he founded.

Alibaba Stock Cheers European Expansion

At the recent Viva Tech Conference in Paris, Alibaba president Michael Evans noted the company’s move into Europe as a strategic shift for international e-commerce operations. The company said that it will expand its Tmall eCommerce site to Europe with an initial pilot project in Spain before further expanding to the rest of Europe.  

While Tmall will focus on selling local brands to local shoppers, AliExpress ships goods from China into Europe. AliExpress is yet another step by the Chinese giant in its overseas expansion strategy.

In the past 3 months, the stock has gained 13.7% with the past five-day gains at 4% after the company announced its European expansion.

Morgan Stanley Top Asia Pick

In a recent list of Morgan Stanley’s Top Asia Picks, Alibaba is one of the top five picks, in the China internet sector. It is forecasted to generate more than 50% returns in the upcoming 12 months. The bank is optimistic about Asian stocks as the MSCI Asia Pacific Equities Index has risen 25% from the lows it slumped to in October 2022.

Notably, Alibaba’s Taobao & Tmall Business Group disclosed a record number of merchants’ participation in China’s mid-year shopping festival, “6.18,” through its online marketplaces. Wherein, the daily average number of people watching short videos marked a 113% year-over-year surge while the number of influencers and Taobao merchants releasing short-form videos daily saw a 200% and 55% growth respectively.

Is Alibaba a Good Stock to Buy?

All the 15 Wall Street Analysts covering the stock rate it a Buy, taking the average analyst consensus rating to Strong Buy with analysts’ 12-month average price target of $144, implying a 56.4% upside potential.

Two weeks ago, Jefferies Analyst Thomas Chong reaffirmed his Buy rating on the stock with a $181 price target, implying a 96.5% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on BABA

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD): Here’s What Can Drive Q2 Sales
Market NewsJD.com (NASDAQ:JD): Here’s What Can Drive Q2 Sales
3d ago
JD
PDD
Alibaba plans to launch Tmall in Europe, CNBC reports
BABA
BABA Stock Rises as It Targets European Expansion
BABA
More BABA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BABA

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD): Here’s What Can Drive Q2 Sales
Market NewsJD.com (NASDAQ:JD): Here’s What Can Drive Q2 Sales
3d ago
JD
PDD
Alibaba plans to launch Tmall in Europe, CNBC reports
The FlyAlibaba plans to launch Tmall in Europe, CNBC reports
4d ago
BABA
BABA Stock Rises as It Targets European Expansion
Market NewsBABA Stock Rises as It Targets European Expansion
4d ago
BABA
More BABA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >