Alector Inc Announces $75 Million Stock Offering Deal

Alector, Inc. has entered into an underwriting agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. to issue and sell 10,869,566 shares of common stock at $6.57 per share, with an additional option for the underwriter to purchase up to 1,630,434 more shares within 30 days. The expected gross proceeds are around $75 million before fees and expenses, with the offering’s closure anticipated on January 19, 2024. This offering is under the company’s registration statement previously declared effective by the SEC.

