Airbus (OTHEROTC:EADSF) Inks Its Largest-Ever Commercial Jet Order

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Airbus (OTHEROTC:EADSF) Inks Its Largest-Ever Commercial Jet Order

Story Highlights

Amid rising demand for air travel, Airbus sees a swell in the order book at the Paris Air Show. Optimism surrounding the stock with strong fundamentals and outlook makes Airbus an attractive option for investors.

The Paris Air Show opened its doors to witness the largest-ever commercial jet order for Airbus (OTHEROTC:EADSF), through which it will deliver 500 narrow-body planes to India’s largest airline, IndiGo. The order size outpaces the low-cost carrier’s current fleet of 300 aircraft.

The fleets are scheduled for delivery between 2030 and 2035. The breakdown of the order (in terms of different A320 models) and the order value remain undisclosed. This adds to Airbus’ already existing May deliveries, which saw a 34% growth year-over-year. Also, the first five months Airbus orders stood at 144.

Furthermore, Airbus received an order for 30 A320neo family aircraft by Saudi Arabia’s Flynas and three A350 aircraft by Mauritius’s Air Mauritius.

Soaring Predictions for the Airline Industry

Last week, in its Global Market Forecast, Airbus indicated that Asia, mainly led by India and China, will reflect the strongest growth. It estimates its global fleet to more than double to 46,560 aircraft in 2042 (vs. pre-Covid level of 22,880 units at the start of 2020) with 23,680 planes representing growth and 17,170 accounting for older jets replacement orders.

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury believes the company will increase its A320-family planes monthly production to 75.

“We believe there’s still plenty of room to grow domestic and even more so international,” IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers commented. The airline, with an almost 60% market share in India, expects to fly more than 100 million passengers in FY24 compared to 86 million seen in the prior year. With this current order and its past orders, IndiGo has agreed to buy more than 1,300 jets from Airbus, thereby making it the world’s biggest A320 family.  

Is Airbus a Good Stock to Buy Now?

Of the 13 Wall Street Analysts covering the stock, six rate it a Buy while four assigned a Hold and three stand with a Sell rating taking the average consensus analyst rating to Hold. Based on analysts offering a 12-month price target, the average price target is set at $149.65, marking a 3.9% upside potential.

Last week, the stock received a Hold rating initiation by RBC Capital Analyst Kenneth Herbert, with a price target of $153.11 implying a 6.3% upside potential. The analyst cited strong demand levels offset by supply chain problems impacting its 2025 upside. Contrarily, UBS Analyst Ian Douglas reaffirmed his Sell rating on the stock.

The stock price boasts a significant 20.8% gain on a year-to-date basis with the last 3 months accumulating 14.4%. Currently, the stock is sitting at its 52-week high-level price. Airbus’s expanding May order levels, a positive outlook for its aftermarket sales, its recent investments, and strong company fundamentals support the company’s growth trajectory.

In the last week, Goodyear Tire (GT) chose Airbus to provide tires for one of its advanced aviation products, the A321XLR. Also, the company disclosed its investment in a hypersonic startup, Venus Aerospace, which will enable cost-effective one-hour global transport.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on GT

Goodyear Tire selected Airbus to provide tires for A321XLR
The FlyGoodyear Tire selected Airbus to provide tires for A321XLR
4d ago
GT
Goodyear Tire call volume above normal and directionally bullish
GT
Goodyear Tire Surges after Activist Investor Takes Stake
GT
More GT Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GT

Goodyear Tire selected Airbus to provide tires for A321XLR
The FlyGoodyear Tire selected Airbus to provide tires for A321XLR
4d ago
GT
Goodyear Tire call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The FlyGoodyear Tire call volume above normal and directionally bullish
5d ago
GT
Goodyear Tire Surges after Activist Investor Takes Stake
Market NewsGoodyear Tire Surges after Activist Investor Takes Stake
1M ago
GT
More GT Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >