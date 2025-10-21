AI Analyst Sees Netflix Stock Staying Strong Heading Into Earnings

According to TipRanks’ AI Analyst, Netflix (NFLX) earns an Outperform rating of 73, signaling confidence in its revenue growth, rising ad business, and solid margins. The model highlights Netflix’s steady earnings momentum and healthy fundamentals but notes risks tied to high valuation and slowing engagement.

Meanwhile, NFLX shares rose 3.27% on Monday, closing at $1,238.56.

AI Analyst View and Market Trends

The AI model points to Netflix’s raised full-year guidance as a key sign of strength. Revenue is now expected to reach up to $45.2 billion, with operating margins improving to 30%. Ad sales are on track to double this year, while hit titles like Squid Game and Stranger Things should boost engagement through 2026. However, slower domestic viewing share and FX impacts remain important watch points.

As a reminder, Netflix has a strong record of outperforming expectations, beating EPS forecasts in every quarter since early 2024.

With its ad business scaling fast and its content lineup driving consistent demand, TipRanks’ AI Analyst sees Netflix as positioned for continued strength. However, valuation and engagement growth remain factors to watch as Q3 results approach.

Analyst Sentiment and Forecasts

Wall Street’s outlook on Netflix aligns with the AI Analyst’s view. Among 24 analysts, 17 rate Netflix a Buy and only one a Sell, for a Moderate Buy consensus. The average NFLX stock price target is $1,383.76, suggesting an 11.72% upside from the current price.

