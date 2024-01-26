Agrify CEO’s Firm Restructures Debt, Extends Maturity

Agrify (AGFY) has released an update to notify the public and investors about an entry into a material definitive agreement.

CP Acquisitions LLC, affiliated with Agrify Corporation’s CEO Raymond Chang and board member I-Tseng Jenny Chan, acquired debt instruments from a prior lender and consolidated them into a Restated Convertible Note with revised terms. Stockholders approved these revisions, including a lower conversion price, increased ownership limits, higher interest rates, and an extended maturity date to December 31, 2025. The Restated Note’s outstanding principal at issuance was approximately $18.9 million, with $3.9 million immediately converted into common stock shares, leaving $15.0 million outstanding. Concurrently, a Junior Secured Promissory Note was also restated to increase its principal and extend its maturity.

