Agile Therapeutics Rises on Teaming up with vitaCare for Expanding Twirla’s Reach

Shares of women’s healthcare company Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) are trending higher today after it teamed up with vitaCare Prescription Services in a bid to broaden patient access and boost fulfillment for Twirla.

Twirla is a non-daily prescription contraceptive product offering of Agile and the move is part of its strategy to grow the product via partnerships while keeping operating expenses in check.

Further, this partnership is expected to boost Twirla sales in the retail channel as Agile looks to boost its commercial reach. Importantly, the company is aiming to generate positive cash flow and notch net revenue in the range of $25 million to $30 million this year.

Moreover, Agile is focused on expanding Twirla’s prescription fills via telemedicine platforms such as Twentyeight Health along with current partners such as PandiaHealth and Nurx.

Overall, the Street has a $12 consensus price target on Agile alongside a Moderate Buy consensus rating. This implies a massive 226% potential upside in the stock. That’s after a nearly 94% nosedive in the stock over the past year.

