Advent Technologies Partners with Airbus on Fuel Cell Project

Advent Technologies, Inc. has formed an agreement with Airbus SAS to embark on a joint benchmarking project focused on improving Advent’s Ion Pair™ Membrane Electrode Assembly (MEA) for hydrogen fuel cells. The collaboration aims to align the MEA with aviation requirements and technological benchmarks, with Airbus contributing financially and sharing its industry expertise, while Advent commits to investing in resources and research. The partnership involves a combined investment of $13 million and is set to span two years, starting with the agreement’s execution.

