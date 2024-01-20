AdvanSix Inc. Updates Production Rates in Press Release

AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

AdvanSix Inc. provided an update on its plant production rates through a press release issued on January 19, 2024. The information in the press release is not considered legally filed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 but is presented for informational purposes and is not intended for incorporation into any Company filings under securities laws.

