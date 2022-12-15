tiprankstipranks
Market News

Adobe Shares Jump after Beating Q4 Earnings Expectations

Shares of Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) gained over 5% in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $3.60, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $3.50 per share.

Sales increased by 10.2% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $4.53 billion. This was roughly in line with analysts’ expectations of $4.528 billion.

Looking forward, management now expects revenue and adjusted earnings per share for Fiscal Year 2023 to be in the ranges of $19.1 billion to $19.3 billion and $15.15 to $15.45, respectively.

For reference, analysts were expecting $19.4 billion in revenue along with an adjusted EPS of $15.35.

Overall, Wall Street has a consensus price target of $366.14 on ADBE stock, implying 11.3% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

