Activision Notches Up on UK Appeal of Microsoft Deal

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Newsletter Center
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Activision Notches Up on UK Appeal of Microsoft Deal

The ongoing trouble between video game stocks Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) merging and regulators around the world is still ongoing. Though, perhaps, some rays of hope emerge for anyone wanting Activision to end up a Microsoft product. That hope was enough to give Activision Blizzard stock a leg up in the market.

The UK’s regulators stepped in on the Activision / Microsoft merger, and that was enough to cut it off, at least in that country. However, Activision appealed, and that led to a new trial date which is set to start July 24. The trial may take as long as 10 days, noted a UK court, but it will more likely be over in just six days, one way or another. A CNBC report, meanwhile, noted that the judge in the UK case seems eager to get this trial underway, and that’s regarded as a positive move for the merger to ultimately go through.

The biggest problem in the UK seems to be issues of cloud gaming. The CMA noted that Microsoft currently holds between 60% and 70% of the cloud gaming market by itself. If Microsoft also manages to get three of the biggest cloud gaming titles–“World of Warcraft,” “Overwatch,” and “Call of Duty”–under its umbrella as well. This result would be a near-complete win for Microsoft. Microsoft, meanwhile, has four expert witnesses prepared to note that the CMA’s analysis is packed with “fundamental errors” that unduly skew the market in Microsoft’s favor when it really shouldn’t.

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy rating on MSFT stock based on 29 Buys, four Holds, and one Sell. Nonetheless, with an average price target of $332.23, MSFT offers no upside potential for its investors, suggesting that the stock may be fully valued.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on ATVI

Microsoft-Activision Deal (MSFT): Ongoing Opposition from Both Sides of the Pond
Stock Analysis & IdeasMicrosoft-Activision Deal (MSFT): Ongoing Opposition from Both Sides of the Pond
7h ago
ATVI
MSFT
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Knocks on Regulator’s Door
ATVI
MSFT
What You Missed This Week in Video Games
ATVI
More ATVI Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ATVI

Microsoft-Activision Deal (MSFT): Ongoing Opposition from Both Sides of the Pond
Stock Analysis & IdeasMicrosoft-Activision Deal (MSFT): Ongoing Opposition from Both Sides of the Pond
7h ago
ATVI
MSFT
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Knocks on Regulator’s Door
Market NewsMicrosoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Knocks on Regulator’s Door
5d ago
ATVI
MSFT
What You Missed This Week in Video Games
The FlyWhat You Missed This Week in Video Games
7d ago
ATVI
More ATVI Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >