AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Sees Positive Results in Lung Cancer Drug Trial
Market News

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Sees Positive Results in Lung Cancer Drug Trial

Story Highlights

AbbVie disclosed that results from the Phase 2 clinical trials for lung cancer therapy were positive. The company intends to push for accelerated approval for the drug.

Today, pharmaceutical company AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announced positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial for its cancer drug. AbbVie shares edged marginally higher in Wednesday’s trading session.  

Indeed, the drug Teliso-V is used in the treatment of patients with non-small cell lung cancer. The company said data from the last trial reveals a “compelling” overall response rate of 35% in patients with c-Met High and 23% in those with c-Met intermediate. 

The drug could be the first of its kind to be approved by the FDA if all goes according to plan. Following the recent result, the Chicago-based company said it would undertake a confirmatory trial for the drug. In the meantime, AbbVie plans to meet and discuss with global regulators regarding the possibility of accelerated approval for the drug.

Telios is one of two drugs under development at AbbVie for non-small cell lung cancers. The other therapy, Livmoniplimab, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trial stages.

Is ABBV Stock a Buy or Sell?

With eight Buys and five Holds, ABBV stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. After a 11.09% drop in its share prices this year, the average AbbVie price target of $168.15 implies 20.95% upside potential from current levels.

Disclosure

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Sees Positive Results in Lung Cancer Drug Trial
