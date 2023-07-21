Abbott (NYSE: ABT) Stock Gains on Q2 Beat; Lifts 2023 Revenue Forecast

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) Stock Gains on Q2 Beat; Lifts 2023 Revenue Forecast

Story Highlights

Abbott delivered stronger-than-expected Q2 results. The company raised its full-year sales growth guidance, anticipating strength in its core businesses.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) stock gained over 4% yesterday after the healthcare company reported better-than-expected second-quarter results. The company’s solid performance was driven by strong momentum in its core business, supported by an increase in surgical procedure volumes and demand for its diabetes care devices.

ABT reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.08 per share, which is higher than analysts’ estimates of $1.05 per share but 24.5% lower than earnings reported in the prior-year period.

Similarly, revenue declined 11.4% year-over-year to $9.98 billion compared to the prior-year period. Meanwhile, the topline outpaced the Street’s estimate of $9.71 billion. Nevertheless, excluding the impact of COVID-19 testing sales from the prior year, sales increased by 11.5% on an organic basis.

Remarkably, Abbott’s management has raised its guidance for organic sales growth in 2023 to low double-digit growth, owing to strong performance in key business areas. However, the company has lowered its 2023 COVID-related sales outlook to $1.3 billion from the previous forecast of $1.5 billion.

What is the Future of ABT Stock?

Abbott’s new product introductions and key regulatory approvals are indeed promising for the company’s growth and innovation. Also, the Dividend Aristocrat has an impressive track record of increasing dividends for 51 consecutive years, making it an attractive option for income-seeking investors. Moreover, with strong free cash flow, ABT is well-positioned to continue its dividend growth.

The Wall Street community remains optimistic about the stock, with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on four Buys and one Hold. The average Abbott price target of $120.80 implies an upside potential of 8.02%.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on ABT

Abbott Reports Second-Quarter 2023 Results; Increases Outlook For Underlying Base Business
Press ReleasesAbbott Reports Second-Quarter 2023 Results; Increases Outlook For Underlying Base Business
22h ago
ABT
Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
BX
PM
Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
BX
PM
More ABT Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ABT

Abbott Reports Second-Quarter 2023 Results; Increases Outlook For Underlying Base Business
Press ReleasesAbbott Reports Second-Quarter 2023 Results; Increases Outlook For Underlying Base Business
22h ago
ABT
Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
The FlyNotable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
1d ago
BX
PM
Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
The FlyNotable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
2d ago
BX
PM
More ABT Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >