A New Cause for Concern: Power Integrations Adds a New Cyber Security Risk

Power Integrations (POWI) has disclosed a new risk, in the Cyber Security category.

Power Integrations faces heightened business risk due to the escalating prevalence and sophistication of cyber-attacks. With the complexity of cyber threats evolving rapidly, the company must continuously invest in bolstering its IT infrastructure, yet there is no certainty that all potential security breaches can be preempted. Additionally, reliance on third-party suppliers introduces further vulnerabilities, as Power Integrations has limited control and visibility over these partners’ data security measures. Any significant breach within its network or that of its suppliers could lead to substantial financial repercussions and erode shareholder value.

The average POWI stock price target is $84.17, implying 16.63% upside potential.

