A New Cause for Concern: Marsh & Mclennan Adds a New Accounting & Financial Operations Risk

Marsh & Mclennan (MMC) has disclosed a new risk, in the Accounting & Financial Operations category.

Marsh & McLennan faces heightened financial risk due to the complex U.S. tax regime’s evolving interpretations and stringent provisions. The company’s effective tax rate is susceptible to fluctuations as a result of measures like the Global Intangible Low-Taxed Income (GILTI) and the Base Erosion and Anti-Abuse Tax (BEAT), as well as limitations on interest deductibility. Furthermore, the introduction of a new book minimum tax could exacerbate these effects. The intricate nature of these tax laws and the possibility of future regulatory clarifications may lead to significant variances in Marsh & McLennan’s tax-related financial estimates, potentially placing the firm at a competitive disadvantage compared to its international peers.

The average MMC stock price target is $196.33, implying -0.07% downside potential.

