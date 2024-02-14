A New Cause for Concern: FirstEnergy Corp Adds a New Natural and Human Disruptions Risk

FirstEnergy Corp (FE) has disclosed a new risk, in the Natural and Human Disruptions category.

FirstEnergy Corp’s ambition to expand its distribution and transmission businesses faces significant uncertainties, with numerous external factors potentially hindering growth. The company’s reliance on rate recovery for transmission investments is contingent on regulatory approvals, inclusion in regional plans, and evolving FERC policies, which could impact the affordability of rates and ultimately the company’s financial health. Additionally, resistance to these investments, delays in construction, or an inability to maintain adequate liquidity could materially affect FirstEnergy’s operational outcomes and regulatory strategies, posing a threat to its financial stability.

The average FE stock price target is $41.00, implying 10.96% upside potential.

To learn more about FirstEnergy Corp’s risk factors, click here.