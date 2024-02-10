A New Cause for Concern: CareTrust REIT Adds a New Cyber Security Risk

CareTrust REIT (CTRE) has disclosed a new risk, in the Cyber Security category.

CareTrust REIT’s operations hinge on robust information systems and technology for processing and storing sensitive data, including tenant and lease information. Despite measures to secure their systems, they’ve experienced cybersecurity incidents, although these have not materially impacted their business so far. Risks persist due to potential vulnerabilities within third-party provided technology and the increasing sophistication of cyber threats. Additionally, cybersecurity breaches affecting their tenants could indirectly harm CareTrust REIT’s financial position if tenants fail to fulfill their obligations.

The average CTRE stock price target is $23.83, implying 5.91% upside potential.

