A Broken Amazon? The FTC Might Do It

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

A Broken Amazon? The FTC Might Do It

Right now, there are hundreds—if not thousands—of former small business owners lamenting that they lost their businesses and downtown shops to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). However, Amazon’s primacy may not last much longer as the Federal Trade Commission is taking aim at Amazon with the goal of breaking it into smaller components. That left investors clearly concerned, sending Amazon stock down somewhat in Wednesday afternoon trading.

The latest word out of Washington, from multiple sources talking to Politico, is that the lawsuit that could break up Amazon might hit courts as early as next week. The complaint around which the lawsuit is based is, actually, pretty sound based on what we’ve all been seeing for the last 10 years or so: the FTC believes that certain Amazon Prime practices essentially force merchants to use the advertising, logistics, and other services that Amazon provides, which doesn’t do much for competition.

Should a court agree, several outcomes could follow. One—and potentially the most catastrophic—would be to break Amazon into several smaller companies, each with a different focus. Already, Amazon has been fighting off similar action in the U.K., where the Competition and Markets Authority has put Amazon through its paces in terms of its Marketplace platform. However, Amazon made overtures about changing some of those practices, and the CMA appears amenable so far. Even if the court case—or likely subsequent appeals—doesn’t go Amazon’s way, it may still be able to win a lesser win in the settlement.

Either way, analysts are clearly on Amazon’s side. With 37 Buy ratings and one Hold, Amazon stock is considered a Strong Buy by analyst consensus. Further, Amazon stock offers a 14.27% upside potential with its average price target of $145.77.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AMZN

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Agrees to Tweak Marketplace Rules in the U.K.
Market NewsAmazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Agrees to Tweak Marketplace Rules in the U.K.
7h ago
AMZN
TikTok Trying to Copy Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Success
PDD
AMZN
Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Soars on Plans to Offer Mobile Services on Amazon
AMZN
DISH
More AMZN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMZN

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Agrees to Tweak Marketplace Rules in the U.K.
Market NewsAmazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Agrees to Tweak Marketplace Rules in the U.K.
7h ago
AMZN
TikTok Trying to Copy Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Success
Market NewsTikTok Trying to Copy Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Success
7h ago
PDD
AMZN
Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Soars on Plans to Offer Mobile Services on Amazon
Market NewsDish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Soars on Plans to Offer Mobile Services on Amazon
7h ago
AMZN
DISH
More AMZN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >