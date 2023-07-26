Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Agrees to Tweak Marketplace Rules in the U.K.

E-commerce behemoth Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is willing to tweak its third-party seller rules in the U.K. to alleviate concerns of the competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

If accepted, the changes could provide a level playing field to third-party sellers with a prominent display space comparable to Amazon’s own offerings. The company has also noted that it will not utilize third-party seller data to gain any unfair advantage.

The development comes after a nearly year-long probe into Amazon’s practices by CMA and the proposal is now open for consultations until September 1.

Amazon is also slated to announce second-quarter numbers tomorrow and is largely expected to post an EPS of $0.35 on revenue of $131.45 billion for the period. In the comparable year-ago quarter it had incurred a net loss per share of $0.20, missing expectations by a massive $0.32 margin.

Overall, the Street has a $145.77 consensus price target on Amazon alongside a Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares of the company have gained nearly 33% over the past six months.

