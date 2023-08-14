Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Notches Up on Potential Apple Watch Changes

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Notches Up on Potential Apple Watch Changes
Market News

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Notches Up on Potential Apple Watch Changes

Story Highlights

Apple gains on new reports of an altered Apple Watch.

Technology giant Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) may have captivated its users’ hearts with its mobile devices, but its mobile offshoots like the Apple Watch have also struck a chord with users. Sufficiently so, in fact, that Apple is up fractionally in Monday afternoon’s trading thanks to some possible new developments coming to the Apple Watch next month.

While the developments seen in September may not be immediately available, what Apple has possibly coming out might be enough to capture some new attention as well as keep the current flock of users invested. Early reports suggest a thinner case and a new band with a different kind of magnet. Interesting, if merely cosmetic, but that’s not all. Reports also suggest a blood pressure monitor will come along with the Apple Watch in 2024, and the display may get an upgrade to microLED to improve both color and clarity on the display.

Though for a better look at Apple’s overall potential, it might be worth looking to Foxconn, where many of the iDevices are made. The latest earnings report out of Foxconn noted a decline in second quarter figures against this time last year, and early word is looking for a similar result in the third quarter as iPhone and iPad sales drop. Foxconn looked for improvement in the third quarter, but it likely wouldn’t match up against 2022’s third quarter. While Foxconn is optimistic, it made clear that a variety of factors, ranging from macroeconomic to geopolitical, may weigh on future results.

This matters little to analysts, who are largely behind Apple. With 22 Buy ratings and eight Hold, Apple stock is considered a Moderate Buy by analyst consensus. Further, with an average price target of $208.13, Apple stock offers investors a 16.33% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AAPL

SoftBank Pursuing Full Control of Arm Ltd., Ahead of IPO
Market NewsSoftBank Pursuing Full Control of Arm Ltd., Ahead of IPO
5h ago
AAPL
AMZN
Give Amazon One a Hand: AMZN Using Palm Recognition to Conquer Payments Market
SQ
AAPL
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Slips After Settlement News
AAPL
AVGO
More AAPL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AAPL

SoftBank Pursuing Full Control of Arm Ltd., Ahead of IPO
Market NewsSoftBank Pursuing Full Control of Arm Ltd., Ahead of IPO
5h ago
AAPL
AMZN
Give Amazon One a Hand: AMZN Using Palm Recognition to Conquer Payments Market
Market NewsGive Amazon One a Hand: AMZN Using Palm Recognition to Conquer Payments Market
10h ago
SQ
AAPL
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Slips After Settlement News
Market NewsApple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Slips After Settlement News
3d ago
AAPL
AVGO
More AAPL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >