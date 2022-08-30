5 Top Dividend Stocks to Invest in Now

Dividends are payouts from companies that share their profits with their investors. They offer a regular source of income that can increase over time. This makes them particularly attractive for long-term investments. Even a small dividend yield can result in impressive returns after many years. Dividends can offer protection against market volatility, which is another reason that investors include these stocks in their portfolios.

Strong & Moderate Buy Dividend Stocks

Using the TipRanks Dividend Calendar, we searched for top stocks with an ex-dividend date in September 2022. Investors need to own the stock by the ex-dividend date to receive the next payout. We focused on top dividend stocks with a Buy analyst rating consensus, at least a 7% yield, and an ‘Outperform’ Smart Score of at least 9 out of 10, based on our data-driven stock score. We found five top stocks that match these criteria.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Dividend yield: 11.89%

Ex-dividend date: Sep 01, 2022

Payout ratio: 88.86%

Payout date: Sep 22, 2022

BHP Group Limited (BHP) is a resource company that mines coal, copper, nickel, and other precious metals. It also explores, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. Based on one Buy and two Hold recommendations, BHP stock sports a Moderate Buy rating consensus on TipRanks. Further, the analysts’ average price target of $59 indicates 1.97% upside potential. Regarding hedge fund activity, Ken Heebner of Capital Growth Management opened a new position in BHP stock. Meanwhile, Ken Fisher of Fisher Asset Management increased holdings. Besides hedge funds, TipRanks’ investors are optimistic about BHP stock, and 4.9% of these investors have increased their holdings in one month. According to our data-driven stock score, BHP stock has an Outperform Smart Score of 9 out of 10.

Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH)

Dividend yield: 7.13%

Ex-dividend date: Sep 13, 2022

Payout ratio: 36.35%

Payout date: Sep 29, 2022

Camping World is a leading retailer of recreational vehicles and related products. CWH stock has received three Buy and one Hold recommendations for a Strong Buy rating consensus. Further, analysts’ average price target of $37 implies 18.17% upside potential over the next 12 months. Besides analysts, CWH stock has positive signals from hedge funds, insiders, and TipRanks’ investors. Soros Fund Management’s George Soros opened a new position in CWH stock. Meanwhile, Joel Greenblatt of Gotham Asset Management increased holdings in CWH stock. Besides hedge fund managers, insiders bought CWH stock worth $1 million last quarter. Meanwhile, 5.4% of TipRanks’ investors have increased their holdings in one month. CWH stock has an Outperform Smart Score of 9 out of 10.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Dividend yield: 8.22%

Ex-dividend date: Sep 14, 2022

Payout ratio: 67.15%

Payout date: Sep 30, 2022

Ares Capital is a specialty finance company that provides direct loans and invests in private middle market companies in the United States. ARCC stock has received seven unanimous Buy recommendations for a Strong Buy rating consensus. Moreover, these analysts’ average price target of $21.43 implies 6.72% upside potential. ARCC stock also has positive signals from hedge fund managers, insiders, and TipRanks’ investors. Four hedge managers, including James Morrow of Callodine Capital Management, increased their holdings in ARCC stock. Further, insiders bought 592.4K worth of ARCC shares in the last three months. Moreover, 4% of TipRanks’ investors have increased their holdings in one month. ARCC stock has a maximum Smart Score of 10.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Dividend yield: 7.85%

Ex-dividend date: Sep 14, 2022

Payout ratio: 76.67%

Payout date: Oct 11, 2022

Altria is a leading tobacco company that manufactures and sells manufacturers both combustible and smoke-free products. MO stock has received four Buy, four Hold, and one Sell recommendations for a Moderate Buy rating consensus. Moreover, analysts’ average price target of $47.56 implies 4.05% upside potential. Looking at hedge fund activity, Ray Dalio of Bridgewater Associates and eight more fund managers have increased their holdings in three months. Meanwhile, one fund manager opened a new position in MO stock. TipRanks’ investors are optimistic about MO stock, and 2.1% of these investors have increased their holdings in one month. Moreover, blogger sentiments are also positive about MO stock. MO stock has a maximum Smart Score of 10.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Dividend yield: 13.41%

Ex-dividend date: Sep 29, 2022

Payout ratio: 76.84%

Payout date: Oct 29, 2022

Annaly Capital Management operates as a REIT (real estate investment trust) focusing on the residential mortgage finance market. It sports a Moderate Buy rating consensus on TipRanks based on three Buy and three Hold recommendations. Further, analysts’ average price target of $6.75 indicates 3.21% upside potential. TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that hedge funds added 879.3K NLY shares in the last three months. Five hedge fund managers, including Ray Dalio of Bridgewater Associates and Alex Hoctor-Duncan of River & Mercantile Investments, opened a new position in NLY stock. Meanwhile, insiders bought 1.1M worth of NLY shares in the last three months. NLY stock has an Outperform Smart Score of 9 out of 10.

Dividend Yield & Dividend Payout

Companies determine dividend amounts per share. This can make it difficult for investors to compare the best dividend stocks. Imagine you invest $1,000 in 2 companies. One has shares that trade for $10, and the other has shares that trade for $500. Both offer investors $2 per share in dividend payments. The solution to comparing the companies’ dividends is dividend yield, which shows dividend payment relative to the share price as a percentage.

See Also: Dividend Yield Calculator

It is worth knowing the payout ratio of a dividend stock. This is the proportion of earnings a company pays out as dividends. If the ratio is over 100% this may mean that there is a possibility that a company will reduce its dividends.

See which other stocks have an ex-dividend date in September 2022.

Disclaimer: The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Disclosure