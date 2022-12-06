tiprankstipranks
Market News

5-Star Insider Murray Stahl is Upbeat About This Stock

Story Highlights

Insiders are likely to make informed investment decisions because their money is at stake. Therefore, it is prudent to consider their recent transactions. The TipRanks Expert Center brings to you the top pick of an experienced insider.

At TipRanks, we provide our investors with tools that can separate the wheat from the chaff and help investors make informed investment decisions. One such tool is the Top Corporate Insider tool, which allows investors to know which stocks insiders are trading.

Corporate Insiders are company executives, board members, or 10% shareholders of a publicly traded company. They have access to a company’s internal information that general investors cannot get their hands on. Keeping a note of insider transactions can be used to see how confident they are in their own company.

Today, we will look at expert insider Murray Stahl, CEO, chairman, and co-founder of Horizon Kinetics LLC. Prior to Horizon, Stahl worked at Bankers Trust Company as a senior portfolio manager and research analyst for about 16 years.

According to the TipRanks Star Ranking system, Stahl currently holds the #1 spot among the 99,779 corporate insiders tracked on TipRanks.

It is worth noting that Stahl has witnessed an overall success rate of 86% in 488 transactions performed over the past year and has generated an average return per rating of 54.1%.

Now let’s take a closer look at the only stock that Stahl has invested in recently.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land is one of the largest landowners in Texas, operating under two business segments, i.e., Land and Resource Management and Water Services and Operations. Year to date, TPL stock has gained 102.75%.

The company’s topline has greatly benefitted from high oil and gas prices this year, as its revenue includes oil and gas royalties.

Stahl has been a consistent buyer of the stock. Interestingly, the expert has already made three Informative Buy transactions, so far in December. The total value of Stahl’s holdings in TPL stock currently stands at $934.77 million.

Overall, insider confidence is currently positive on the stock, as corporate insiders have bought $2 million worth of TPL shares in the last three months.

Ending Thoughts

Stahl’s impressive track record might encourage investors to follow the lead. This is just one example of what the TipRanks Expert Center tool has in store for investors. If you want to hedge the current uncertainty and volatility in the market, learn more about this tool so you can have more than 100,000 experts working for you!

Want to know which Insiders to follow and which stocks they’re buying? Give TipRanks Premium a try.

