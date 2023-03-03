Analyst Highlights 5 Catalysts for AAPL

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Analyst Highlights 5 Catalysts for AAPL

Tech stocks have not been having a good run of things lately. The sheer number of layoffs out of that entire field makes that much clear. However, new reports from Morgan Stanley suggest that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) may have a few aces up its sleeve. Investors are happy to hear it; Apple is trading up somewhat in today’s session. Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring noted that Apple has five key “underappreciated catalysts” that give it great upward potential.

Said five key catalysts are: gross margins approaching record levels, a growth boost for the iPhone and accompanying services, an iPhone subscription service, and two new product launches. That included both the iPhone 15 and the long-awaited mixed reality headset. The combined force of even just some of these would be enough for Woodring to justify a $180 price target on Apple. Adding on the iPhone subscription service, meanwhile, would be enough to bring the bull case to $230.

Woodring further noted that the time to own Apple stock is “…six to nine months ahead of key product launches.” Most of the catalysts Woodring foresees coming into play are likely to hit. The total impact of these cases, however, has yet to be seen. It’s clear, though, that Morgan Stanley is looking for a big impact from these “underappreciated catalysts.” Morgan Stanley’s previous highest valuation of Apple stock was $210. That came out back in 2021, which featured a string of record-making events for Apple.

Meanwhile, analysts are squarely in Apple’s camp. With five times as many Buy recommendations as Hold and not a single analyst calling for a Sell, Apple stock is a Strong Buy. Plus, it comes 15.22% upside potential thanks to its average price target of $172.88.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AAPL

ChatGPT-Powered App Update Gets Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rejection
Market NewsChatGPT-Powered App Update Gets Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rejection
11h ago
AAPL
Analysts See 18.5% Upside in This Growth-Stock ETF
SPX
VUG
NXP believed to have won NFC chip for Apple headset, says OTR Global
AAPL
NXPI
More AAPL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AAPL

ChatGPT-Powered App Update Gets Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rejection
Market NewsChatGPT-Powered App Update Gets Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rejection
11h ago
AAPL
Analysts See 18.5% Upside in This Growth-Stock ETF
Stock Analysis & IdeasAnalysts See 18.5% Upside in This Growth-Stock ETF
19h ago
SPX
VUG
NXP believed to have won NFC chip for Apple headset, says OTR Global
The FlyNXP believed to have won NFC chip for Apple headset, says OTR Global
1d ago
AAPL
NXPI
More AAPL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >