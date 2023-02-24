tiprankstipranks
Dividend Calendar
Market News

Apple Likely to Release More Mixed-Reality Headsets in 2025

Virtual and augmented reality technology is becoming more popular as tech giants pour large sums of money into the development of hardware. Indeed, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is expected to release a mixed-reality headset sometime in 2023. Nevertheless, some are already looking further ahead.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that second-generation models will be made available in 2025. This will likely include multiple versions with two high-end models and two low-end ones. In addition, Apple’s headsets are expected to incorporate both virtual and augmented reality instead of just one or the other.

Overall, Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target of $171.94 on AAPL stock, implying over 17% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

Disclosure

Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

More Market News >