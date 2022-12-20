3M to Discontinue Manufacturing Forever Chemicals

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

3M to Discontinue Manufacturing Forever Chemicals

“Forever” just doesn’t mean what it used to. Just ask home goods and chemical giant 3M (NYSE:MMM), who announced that it would stop making so-called “forever chemicals” starting in 2025. The news didn’t sit well with the market, as 3M is down slightly in Tuesday afternoon trading.

Several chemicals qualify as “forever chemicals.” Otherwise known as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), these chemicals take quite a long time to break down in the environment. 3M used such chemicals in a wide range of products; sufficiently wide, in fact, that the estimated cost to the company to ditch PFAS chemicals is between $1.3 billion and $2.3 billion.

Yet, in this case, it was likely a good idea. PFAS have been found in everything from drinking water to food. Worse, they’re appearing in concentrations reportedly considered dangerous. While the loss of PFAS will be substantial, thanks to their sheer range of uses, the overall impact won’t be that substantial. PFAS make up part of everything from water and oil-resistant coatings to products designed to repel such fluids. Yet despite their sheer utility, PFAS are only a “small portion” of 3M’s revenue.

Overall, analyst consensus considers 3M a Moderate Sell. It has twice as many Hold recommendations as Sells and no Buy recommendations at all. With an average price target of $123.78, the company has a meager upside potential of just 1.87%.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on MMM

3M price target raised to $126 from $117 at Citi
The Fly3M price target raised to $126 from $117 at Citi
11d ago
MMM
Could 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Be on the Radar of an Activist Investor?
MMM
3M, DuPont Face California Suit for Producing Carcinogenic Chemicals
DD
MMM
More MMM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on MMM

3M price target raised to $126 from $117 at Citi
The Fly3M price target raised to $126 from $117 at Citi
11d ago
MMM
Could 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Be on the Radar of an Activist Investor?
Market NewsCould 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Be on the Radar of an Activist Investor?
1M ago
MMM
3M, DuPont Face California Suit for Producing Carcinogenic Chemicals
Market News3M, DuPont Face California Suit for Producing Carcinogenic Chemicals
1M ago
DD
MMM
More MMM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >