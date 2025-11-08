3 Quantum Computing Stocks with Bullish Investor Sentiment

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

3 Quantum Computing Stocks with Bullish Investor Sentiment

3 Quantum Computing Stocks with Bullish Investor Sentiment

Quantum computing, though still in its early stages, is expected to be the next big revolution after artificial intelligence (AI). This emerging technology can tackle complex problems more quickly than traditional computers due to its ability to process information using quantum bits (qubits) instead of regular bits. Thus, investing in quantum computing stocks could give long-term investors a chance to benefit from new technology and market growth.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

To find such stocks, take a look at TipRanks’ Quantum Computing Stocks page. It allows you to compare stocks based on analyst consensus, price targets, and key technical indicators among others.

When selecting stocks to buy, it can be helpful to consider the sentiments of other individual investors. With that in mind, here are today’s top quantum computing stock picks, which have received a bullish investor sentiment signal based on several portfolios analyzed by TipRanks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI) – The company’s new 36-qubit modular system achieved 99.5% gate fidelity, cutting error rates in half compared to previous models. RGTI is developing scalable multi-chip machines, with 100+ qubits expected by year-end. Also, Rigetti is expanding its cloud platform and targeting 1,000+ qubit systems for commercial use.

The stock has earned an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy. RGTI stock has an average price target of $32, which implies a downside risk of 5.24%. Further, the stock has a Very Positive investor sentiment signal.

Quantum Computing (QUBT) – The company has seen new customer wins across quantum sensing, cybersecurity, and AI, with initial shipments to research institutions and enterprises in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Also, the firm is working on low-power, room-temperature quantum machines.

Overall, the analyst consensus on the stock is Moderate Buy. Based on the average price target of $32, QUBT stock has a potential upside of 148.83%. Moreover, QUBT stock has a Very Positive investor sentiment signal.

Honeywell (HON) – Honeywell’s quantum-computing business, Quantinuum, recently launched Helios, its most advanced quantum computer yet, with 48 logical error-corrected qubits and real-time classical-quantum control.

HON stock has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy and a Positive investor sentiment signal. Also, its average price target of $248.42 implies upside potential of 28.01%.

What Is TipRanks’ Smart Investor Newsletter?

TipRanks’ Smart Investor Newsletter provides top investment ideas on a weekly basis to help self-directed investors make informed decisions using TipRanks’ proprietary data and research. The newsletter includes macroeconomic, market-wide, and company-specific analysis to help investors understand the trends that may influence their investments.

Stay ahead of the market – subscribe now!

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement