3 Quantum Computing Stocks with Bullish Investor Sentiment

Quantum computing, though still in its early stages, is expected to be the next big revolution after artificial intelligence (AI). This emerging technology can tackle complex problems more quickly than traditional computers due to its ability to process information using quantum bits (qubits) instead of regular bits. Thus, investing in quantum computing stocks could give long-term investors a chance to benefit from new technology and market growth.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

To find such stocks, take a look at TipRanks’ Quantum Computing Stocks page. It allows you to compare stocks based on analyst consensus, price targets, and key technical indicators among others.

When selecting stocks to buy, it can be helpful to consider the sentiments of other individual investors. With that in mind, here are today’s top quantum computing stock picks, which have received a bullish investor sentiment signal based on several portfolios analyzed by TipRanks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI) – The company’s new 36-qubit modular system achieved 99.5% gate fidelity, cutting error rates in half compared to previous models. RGTI is developing scalable multi-chip machines, with 100+ qubits expected by year-end. Also, Rigetti is expanding its cloud platform and targeting 1,000+ qubit systems for commercial use.

The stock has earned an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy. RGTI stock has an average price target of $32, which implies a downside risk of 5.24%. Further, the stock has a Very Positive investor sentiment signal.

Quantum Computing (QUBT) – The company has seen new customer wins across quantum sensing, cybersecurity, and AI, with initial shipments to research institutions and enterprises in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Also, the firm is working on low-power, room-temperature quantum machines.

Overall, the analyst consensus on the stock is Moderate Buy. Based on the average price target of $32, QUBT stock has a potential upside of 148.83%. Moreover, QUBT stock has a Very Positive investor sentiment signal.

Honeywell (HON) – Honeywell’s quantum-computing business, Quantinuum, recently launched Helios, its most advanced quantum computer yet, with 48 logical error-corrected qubits and real-time classical-quantum control.

HON stock has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy and a Positive investor sentiment signal. Also, its average price target of $248.42 implies upside potential of 28.01%.

What Is TipRanks’ Smart Investor Newsletter?

TipRanks’ Smart Investor Newsletter provides top investment ideas on a weekly basis to help self-directed investors make informed decisions using TipRanks’ proprietary data and research. The newsletter includes macroeconomic, market-wide, and company-specific analysis to help investors understand the trends that may influence their investments.

Stay ahead of the market – subscribe now!

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue