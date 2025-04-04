3 Inflation Beating Stocks in the New World of Trump Tariffs

One of the main fears following President Trump’s imposition of global tariffs this week has been the impact it might have on inflation.

Inflation Could Rise

After seemingly getting post-pandemic inflation under control thanks to a series of interest rate hikes over recent years the U.S. rate currently stands at around 2.8%. However, that hard work might soon be undone.

Economists believe that the rate might soon start to bounce northwards once again as a result of higher tariffs, leading to higher costs for exporters and higher prices to cover them. That will mean ordinary Americans paying more for their cars, toys and food.

RBC, which states that roughly 10% of U.S. consumption is accounted for by goods and services imported from abroad, forecasts that core inflation could climb to 4%. This “upward pressure” on prices, it states, will continue to squeeze consumer purchasing power and a “further retracement in equity markets will likely soon dissuade high earners from spending viz a viz a negative wealth effect.”

Three Stocks to Follow

So, which stocks should you be looking at to protect from higher inflation and a reduction in consumer purchasing power? The answer is a traditional one – go defensive.

1- Philip Morris International (PM) – Tobacco stocks have not been to everyone’s taste in recent years given the industry’s links to cancer and other serious diseases. But, the industry’s sin – getting people addicted to their products – can benefit investors during difficult periods. Simply put, if you are a smoker then your cigarettes and cigars will be one of the last things you want to cut back spending on. Even casual smokers might see it as a useful way to reduce stress during these tense and uncertain global times. Though, of course, there are healthier ways of doing this – such as choral music and staring at flowers. PM is also a regular dividend payer, ideal for investors looking for income in difficult times.

2- Waste Management (WM) – This stock, which is up nearly 20% over the last three months, benefits not only from greater demand for recycling as society becomes more sustainable but also protection from tariffs. That’s because no matter how high inflation is or prices are in the shops, we as humans create waste. There will always be a need to pick up our garbage from our homes and businesses. As the saying goes, ‘Where there is muck, there is brass.”

3- AstraZeneca (AZN) – Pharmaceuticals companies have escaped Trump’s tariffs – at least, for the time being. No matter the economic picture, people get sick and need treatment. In addition, AstraZeneca could get further into President Trump’s good books by expanding its manufacturing presence in the U.S. which would also help it escape the impact of tariffs if they were imposed on the sector. About a fifth of its facilities are in the U.S. so there is scope there for more expansion.

Is AZN a Good Stock to Buy Now?

On TipRanks AZN has a Strong Buy consensus based on 6 Buy ratings. Its consensus price target is $93.18 implying an 26.06% upside.

See more AZN analyst ratings

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue