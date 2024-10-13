3 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, October 14–18, 2024

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Trending StocksDaily Analyst RatingsCompare StocksCompare ETFsPenny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis ScreenerDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsTrendingPortfolio
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Notification Center
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Plans & Pricing
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
3 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, October 14–18, 2024
Market News

3 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, October 14–18, 2024

Major stock indexes climbed for the fifth week in a row, pushing higher on the bull market’s two-year birthday. The S&P 500 (SPX) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose by 1.11% and 1.21% on the week, respectively, reaching new records. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite (NDAQ) and the Nasdaq-100 (NDX) added 1.13% and 1.18%, ending the week less than 2% below their historic peaks.

Economic data was in the spotlight throughout the choppy week, with the Fed member speeches and the release of the September Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes also drawing significant investor attention. 

The week started on the wrong foot for stocks as the odds of another jumbo interest-rate cut faded following the previous week’s stronger-than-expected jobs data, which underscored the resilience of the U.S. economy. Although the economy’s strength boosted optimism for a soft-landing, it raised worries that the policymakers may slow or even pause their rate-easing pace. Thursday’s slightly hotter-than-expected CPI, which came along with a rise in jobless claims, added to investor confusion about the economy’s health, muddying the outlook for monetary policy.

Friday’s tepid producer-price inflation data, serving as a leading indicator for consumer inflation, rekindled optimism that the Federal Reserve is on the right path. In addition, the FOMC minutes revealed that most of the rate committee members supported the 0.5% rate reduction, agreeing that inflation risks have diminished while risks to the job market health have become elevated. Markets are now pricing in a 0.25% interest rate cut in November.

Three Economic Events

Here are three economic events that could affect your portfolio this week. For a full listing of additional economic events, check out the TipRanks Economic Calendar.

» September’s Retail Sales – Thursday, 10/17 – This report provides information on the amount of money consumers are spending on various durable and non-durable goods. Retail Sales is a leading indicator of the economy’s health, providing an outlook into the current quarter’s economic growth as well as into the inflationary factors on the side of demand.

» September’s Industrial Production – Thursday, 10/17 – This report shows the volume of production of U.S. industries like manufacturing, mining, and utilities. Although industrial production accounts for a smaller portion of the economic activity than services, its sensitivity to consumer demand and interest rates makes it a leading indicator of GDP growth and economic performance.

» September’s Building Permits and Housing Starts – Friday, 10/18 – These reports provide valuable insights into the health of the housing market, as well as the overall economy since housing demand correlates with economic growth and consumer sentiment. Both reports are leading indicators, used by economists and analysts, among other data, to measure current demand and to estimate near-term trends in real estate and related industries.

For more exclusive market insights and content from TipRanks Macro & Markets research analyst Yulia Vaiman, click here.

Related Articles
Joel Baglole
Premium
S&P 500 Closes Above 5,800 for the First Time
JPM
NDX
Radhika Saraogi
Premium
Stock Market News Today, 10/11/24 – Futures Flat Ahead of Major Bank Earnings
NDX
SPX
Go Ad-Free with Our App