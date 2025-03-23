3 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, March 24-28, 2025

Friday opened on a down note but staged a strong turnaround late in the trading day, helping close the week in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) ended the week with a gain of 1.2%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) rose by 0.51%, snapping a four-week losing streak. Meanwhile, the tech benchmarks Nasdaq Composite (NDAQ) and Nasdaq-100 (NDX) added 0.17% and 0.25%, respectively.

The Federal Reserve – which held rates steady, as expected – confirmed that the economy remains healthy despite increasing uncertainty. While soft data – such as consumer sentiment and PMI indexes – have been deteriorating, hard data, including GDP growth and job-market numbers, continues to come in solid.

Although the Fed has increased its expectations for inflation in 2025 while lowering its GDP growth projection, the takeaways from the central bank’s meeting were largely positive. Policymakers said they expect 50 basis points of cuts this year, unchanged from their previous projection in December. Moreover, the Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated that the Fed views any possible tariff impacts as “transitory,” with data still supporting their outlook for inflation to decline to the 2% target over a longer period.

On the one hand, the Fed’s dovish tone supported the flagging market sentiment, helping the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq avoid a fifth straight week of losses. Conversely, the return of the “transitory” rhetoric leaves an uneasy feeling of déjà vu from early 2021, when the post-COVID inflation surge caught policymakers unprepared. Then, the central bank’s sticking with the “transitory” narrative for too long forced it into aggressive rate hikes in 2022, creating greater risk of a hard landing. Let’s hope the Fed won’t be behind the curve this time, as many of the factors that helped the U.S. economy avoid recession then – such as surging savings and pent-up demand – are nowhere to be found this time around.

Three Economic Events

Here are three economic events that could affect your portfolio this week. For a full listing of additional economic events, check out the TipRanks Economic Calendar.

» March’s S&P Global Manufacturing PMI and Services PMI (preliminary readings) – Monday, 03/24 – PMI indices are leading economic indicators used by economists and analysts to gain timely insights into changing economic conditions, as the direction and rate of change in the PMIs usually precede changes in the overall economy.

» February’s Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (Core PCE) – Friday, 03/28 – This report reflects the average amount of money consumers spend monthly, excluding seasonally volatile products such as food and energy. FOMC policymakers use the annual Core PCE Price Index as their primary inflation gauge.

» March’s Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index and UoM 5-year Consumer Inflation Expectations – Friday, 03/28 – These reports portray the results of a monthly survey of consumer confidence levels and consumers’ views of long-term inflation in the United States. The level of confidence affects consumer spending, which comprises about 70% of the U.S. GDP. The inflation expectations index is used as a component of the Fed’s Index of Inflation Expectations calculations.

