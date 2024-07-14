3 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, July 15 – 19, 2024

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Trending StocksDaily Analyst RatingsCompare StocksCompare ETFsPenny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis ScreenerDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsTrendingPortfolio
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
3 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, July 15 – 19, 2024
Market News

3 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, July 15 – 19, 2024

Urgent Update: The attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump at a political rally on Saturday has introduced a massive unknown into the markets. How investors will react to the uncertainty is a guessing game at present, though our assumption is the situation should even out after a few shaky days.

Stocks ended the week with gains, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) taking the rally’s lead. On Friday, major indexes strongly rebounded from their previous day’s slump. The blue-chip DJIA and the S&P 500 (SPX) hit record highs before giving back some gains later in the session. The Nasdaq Composite (NDAQ) finished the week with a small gain, while the large-cap tech benchmark Nasdaq-100 (NDX) ended slightly down for the week, having suffered a major sell-off on Thursday.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony before Congress boosted investor sentiment on Wednesday, sparking an avalanche of rate-cut bets. Traders are now seeing increased odds of two interest rate decreases this year, with the first one arriving in September. The central bank’s head said that while labor market conditions remain strong, they have cooled “pretty significantly.” Powell also reiterated that the Fed doesn’t need to see inflation falling below 2% to begin easing policy, but rather steady progress towards this target to gain more confidence that rate cuts are justified.

Thursday’s CPI report, which showed the first month-on-month decline in inflation in four years, was greeted with another investor attempt at sector rotation. Large tech shares sold off as investors took profits, rotating to small caps and sectors expected to profit from monetary policy easing, such as materials, utilities, and real estate. Although the rotation attempt was short-lived, with the technology shares returning to draw buyers on Friday, the continued disinflation trend and increased odds of an imminent rate cut, coupled with rich tech stocks’ valuations, are expected to lead to further broadening of stock gains in the coming months. This week will be relatively light on economic data and speeches by central bankers, with the main market catalyst shifting to be the earnings season. However, market participants will also follow the economic reports as they provide data points for the Federal Reserve’s future policy decisions.

Three Economic Events

Here are three economic events that could affect your portfolio this week. For a full listing of additional economic events, check out the TipRanks Economic Calendar.

» June’s Retail Sales – Tuesday, 07/16 – This report provides information on the amount of money consumers are spending on various durable and non-durable goods. It helps to gauge the economy’s health, consumer spending habits, and the level of demand-side inflation pressures.

» June’s Industrial Production – Wednesday, 07/17 – This report shows the volume of production of U.S. industries like manufacturing, mining, and utilities. Although industrial production accounts for a smaller portion of economic activity than services, its sensitivity to consumer demand and interest rates makes it a leading indicator of GDP growth and economic performance.

» June’s Existing Home Sales Change – Thursday, 07/18 – This report measures the sales volumes and prices of existing single-family homes, condos, and co-ops nationwide. Existing homes account for over 90% of total home sales in the country. This report therefore provides insights into the health of the housing market, which has significant implications for economic activity throughout the U.S.

For more exclusive market insights and content from TipRanks Macro & Markets research analyst Yulia Vaiman, click here.

Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App