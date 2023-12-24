3 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, December 25–29, 2023

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
Currency CenterEUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Avergaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
3 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, December 25–29, 2023
Market News

3 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, December 25–29, 2023

Last week was the 8th straight week of gains, the longest such  streak for U.S. stocks since 2017. The S&P 500 (SPX) posted its longest winning streak in six years, coming within 1% of its 2021 peak after increasing 0.4% for the week. The Nasdaq Composite (NDAQ) rose 0.9% on the week, though it remains far below its previous high. The Nasdaq-100 (NDX) increased by 0.6%, reaching another all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) inched up 0.1%, remaining at a record high level. There were many factors that came together to keep the party going.

Most economic data points published in the past month, such as jobs, consumer sentiment, housing, and others, upheld investors’ conviction that the U.S. economy is heading towards a “soft landing,” at worst. The Federal Reserve’s dovish pivot propelled the markets even higher, injecting optimism regarding a softer interest-rate environment in the coming year. On Friday, the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge, Core PCE, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose less than expected in November, confirming that the Federal Reserve is winning its fight to curb price increases. The fresh data firmed the markets’ bets that the Fed could start cutting interest rates as early as March, further lifting stock market optimism.

However, with almost three months until the Fed’s March meeting, there could be many economic, geopolitical, and market events that may shatter that optimism, or alternatively strengthen it further. This is why investors are advised to closely follow economic reports that can shed some light on the central bank’s future policy changes.

Here are three economic events that could affect your portfolio this week. For a full listing of all upcoming economic events, check out the TipRanks Economic Calendar.

» October’s Housing Price Index – Tuesday, 12/26 – This report, released by the Federal Housing Finance Agency, measures changes in single-family home prices in the United States. In addition to its role as an indicator of housing price trends, the FHFA HPI also serves as an important indicator for the overall market, as changes in housing prices, which affect consumer confidence and job creation, are an important gauge of upcoming changes in the direction of the economy.

» November’s Pending Home Sales – Thursday, 12/28 – This report, published by the National Association of Realtors, is a leading indicator of future existing home sales. It accurately reflects economic conditions and consumer confidence and is closely watched by investors and policymakers for clues about the health of the economy.

» December’s Chicago Purchasing Managers Index (Chicago PMI) – Friday, 12/29 – This report, published by ISM-Chicago, Inc., captures business conditions across Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan, and is generally accepted as a solid representative of the overall economic conditions. The Chicago PMI serves as a leading indicator, helping policymakers and investors to anticipate changing economic trends in GDP, industrial production, employment, and inflation.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
3 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, December 25–29, 2023
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >