3 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, April 7-11, 2025

Stocks capped their worst week since the global pandemic-induced market carnage in March 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) ended the week with a loss of 7.86%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) dropped by 9.08%. The tech benchmarks Nasdaq Composite (NDAQ) and Nasdaq-100 (NDX) tumbled by 10.02% and 9.77%, respectively.

Last week delivered a sharp jolt to financial markets. Major indices plunged on Thursday after President Donald Trump introduced “reciprocal” tariffs that came in far steeper than expected. While the baseline rate is 10%, some countries are facing significantly higher levels – China at 54%, Vietnam at 46%, and the EU at a comparatively lighter 20%. Volatility has exploded as rattled investors scrambled to make sense of the escalating trade conflict.

Still, there was some hope left in the markets on that day, with some stocks – mostly across defensive industries – finishing in the green and individual investor money flowing into stocks in a historic “buy-the-dip” move. However, all hope was abandoned on Friday after China matched the Trump administration’s 34% retaliatory tariff on imports with one of its own, signaling that the trade war is no longer theoretical – it is on with a vengeance, and markets need to adjust to the new reality. However, with America’s tariff levels at their highest in decades, and their widest ever, this adjustment looks problematic at best, since the U.S., and global economy in general, is now in uncharted territory.

Adding fuel to the fire, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that Trump’s tariff policy is “significantly larger than expected” and will have a more profound impact on economic growth, unemployment, and inflation than initially anticipated.

Despite the grim message, Powell continued to claim it is too soon for the central bank to decide on policy steps to counter the tariff hit to the economy. There is a rational reason behind his unwillingness to rush in and cut interest rates, as inflation is proving to be stickier than expected even before the tariff blows have any effect on prices. While “soft” data, including PMIs and consumer sentiment surveys, continues to worsen, the “hard” data, such as March payrolls, is still solid, muddying the picture for the Fed. However, there is a notable chance that when “hard” data points downwards, it will be too late, and policymakers will be behind the curve again, amplifying the economic damage.

Three Economic Events

Here are three economic events that could affect your portfolio this week. For a full listing of additional economic events, check out the TipRanks Economic Calendar.

» March’s CPI and CPI ex. Food and Energy (Core CPI) – Thursday, 04/10 – The CPI report is one of the two key indicators used to measure inflation (the second one is the Personal Consumption Expenditures, or PCE). Policymakers, businesses, and consumers closely watch the CPI report, as it reflects the price trends in the economy, shapes consumer spending and business outlook, and directly affects the Federal Reserve’s policy rate decisions.

» March’s Producer Price Index (PPI) and PPI ex. Food and Energy – Friday, 04/11 – This report reflects input prices for producers and manufacturers. Since PPI measures the costs of producing consumer goods – directly affecting retail pricing – PPI is seen as a telling signal of inflationary pressures. This makes it a leading indicator for the following month’s CPI. Thus, the PPI directly impacts the overall inflation outlook among policymakers.

» April’s Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index and UoM 5-year Consumer Inflation Expectations (preliminary readings) – Friday, 04/11 – These reports portray the results of a monthly survey of consumer confidence levels and consumers’ views of long-term inflation in the United States. The level of confidence affects consumer spending, which comprises about 70% of the U.S. GDP. The inflation expectations index is used as a component of the Fed’s Index of Inflation Expectations calculations.

For more exclusive market insights and content from TipRanks Macro & Markets research analyst Yulia Vaiman, click here.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue