3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 4/10/2025, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Walmart (WMT) – This company is a retail corporation that operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores. Today, UBS analyst Michael Lasser maintained a Buy rating on the stock but decreased the price target to $110 from $112 per share. Interestingly, 19 out of the 20 Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 24.13%.

Dave (DAVE) – Dave is a financial technology company that offers mobile banking services. Yesterday, Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Palmer maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $145 per share. In the last three months, all six Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 46.82%.

indie Semiconductor (INDI) – This company designs and manufactures semiconductors and software solutions for automotive applications. Yesterday, Benchmark Co. analyst Cody Acree maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $8 per share. In the last three months, all four Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 267.42%.

Who Are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. The Top Analysts have each earned a five-star ranking, thanks to the accuracy and profitability of their ratings over time.

See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of Top Analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

