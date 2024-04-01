3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 4/1/2024, According to Top Analysts 

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) – Carnival is a leisure travel company that operates a fleet of cruise ships under various brands. Today, Wells Fargo analyst Daniel Politzer reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $22 per share. In the last three months, seven out of the eight Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 38%.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) – Flutter is a global sports betting, gaming, and entertainment provider. Today, JMP Securities analyst Jordan Bender maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $246. In the last three months, five out of the six Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 26%.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) – This company provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. Today, Jefferies analyst Lloyd Byrne reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $71 per share. In the last three months, all five Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 20%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. The Top Analysts have each earned a five-star ranking, thanks to the accuracy and profitability of their ratings over time.

