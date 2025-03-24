3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 3/24/2025, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by Top-ranking Analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Dave (DAVE) – Dave is a fintech company offering banking services, overdraft protection, and financial tools to help users manage their money. Today, JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $135 per share. Interestingly, all seven Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 41.5%.

Dollar Tree (DLTR) – Dollar Tree is a discount retail chain offering a variety of products, most priced at $1 or slightly higher. Today, Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly maintained a Buy rating on the stock. In the last three months, three out of the four Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of over 23%.

Pinterest (PINS) – Pinterest is a visual discovery and social media platform where users find and save ideas through images, videos, and curated boards. Today, Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Interestingly, 24 out of the 30 Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 36%.

Who Are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. The Top Analysts have each earned a five-star ranking, thanks to the accuracy and profitability of their ratings over time.

See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of Top Analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

Disclosure

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com