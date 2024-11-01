3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 11/1/2024, According to Top Analysts 

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Uber Technologies (UBER) – Uber provides ride-hailing and package delivery services globally. Today, Barclays analyst Ross Sandler maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $86. In the last three months, 30 out of the 31 Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 28%.

Amazon (AMZN) – Amazon is an e-commerce giant and a leading cloud computing player. Today, J.P. Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $250. In the last three months, 38 out of the 40 Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of over 21%.

Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) – This semiconductor company develops advanced sensor and power solutions for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Today, Barclays analyst Thomas O’Malley reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $25. In the last three months, all six Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Altogether, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 47%.

Who Are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. The Top Analysts have each earned a five-star ranking, thanks to the accuracy and profitability of their ratings over time.

